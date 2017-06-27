Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from July 3, 2017.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1807 KOMC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1807 LAHC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1807 LFBC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1807 NBHC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1807 SBAC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1807 SEBC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1807 SHYC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1807 SWBC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1807 SWHC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1807 SHBC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1807 RIXC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1807 ALBC_1807 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1807 SBSC_1807 ---------------------------------------------------------------



The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 406 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.