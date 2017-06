The two industrial giants will develop a large fab at a port in the Mundra economic zone in Gujarat, which will manufacture solar power generation equipment as well as other goods.

Two leading construction and industrial firms from India and China have this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a $300 million manufacturing unit at a port in India's Gujarat state.

The project will be located at the Mundra special economic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...