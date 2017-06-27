The French floating PV specialist is building a 70 MW solar facility for CECEP in China's Anhui province.

French floating PV specialist Ciel et Terre International announced it has started construction on a 70 MW floating solar plant in China's Anhui province for China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP), a top state-owned energy conglomerate and a renewable energy project developer in China.

The French integrator said it expects to complete construction of the installation by the fourth quarter of 2017. The company also said the site features several reservoirs and that the plant will utilize over 194,000 PV modules, divided ...

