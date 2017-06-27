The Italian government has decided that PV installations up to 3 kW relying on irregular or non-certified components will maintain 80% of the incentive amount granted by the Conto Energia.

In the corrective measures of the Stability and Growth Pact, which were published in the Italian Official Journal on June 24, the government of prime minister Paolo Gentiloni has decided that PV installations up to 3 kW relying on irregular components will not lose the FITs granted by the country's five incentive program for PV Conto Energia.

According to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...