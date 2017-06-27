Research and Markets - Global System Infrastructure Revenue Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft & Oracle

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global system infrastructure revenue market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global system infrastructure revenue market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue of both the major and other prominent vendors. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global system infrastructure revenue market includes cloud software solutions that help in increasing the efficiency of IT systems used by an organization. These solutions help an organization in performing the basic tasks and support the workflow of its business. These software packages do not perform activities directly related to the business but are crucial for the smooth functioning of the business operations.

One trend in the market is emergence of database as a service (DBaaS). Database as a service is a cloud-based database management system that provides flexible storage. Pure-play cloud vendors in the market, such as Amazon and Google, offer DBaaS services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing shift toward service-oriented architecture (SOA). Service-oriented architecture (SOA) provides IT framework for companies to manage their IT infrastructure with greater flexibility. It enables organizations to implement cloud-based solutions in a simplified way and takes less time for implementation. Due to the increasing demand for innovative products and services, SMBs require IT frameworks for the fast delivery of products and services.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cloud-based solutions leading to system integration issues. A majority of the organizations (end-users) have traditional IT infrastructures. Large enterprises and SMBs that subscribe to cloud-based solutions either replace some of their IT systems or implement new IT solutions. System integration issues occur when companies try to switch from a traditional model to a new software. The multiple versions of software programs lead to technical malfunctions during the implementation process.

Key vendors

AWS

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Other prominent vendors



Apprenda

Bungee Labs

CA

Engine Yard

Qlik

RACKSPACE

Red Hat

Salesforce.com

SAP

Telefónica

VMware

Wipro

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market size and forecast



Part 07: Market segmentation by service type



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Five forces analysis



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbvqwz/global_system





