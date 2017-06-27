LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Baldwin® Hardware and Kwikset®, leading brands of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), today announced they have been selected by Lennar, one of the nation's largest builders, as the door hardware and smart lock provider for the world's first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs featuring integrated home automation and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

With an unmatched portfolio of beautifully designed, technologically advanced collections, the HHI marquee brands of Baldwin and Kwikset will be included on new Lennar smart homes. Through Lennar's Everything's Included approach to homebuilding, new homeowners will be able to enjoy luxury smart home products at no additional cost -- including the exquisitely designed touch-to-open Baldwin Evolved, as well as a wide range of high-quality hardware from the Kwikset and Baldwin portfolios.

"It's a great honor to be a part of Lennar's bold vision for the future of homebuilding -- one that sets a new standard for the homeowner experience," said Phil Szuba, president of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. "We are committed to providing Baldwin and Kwikset hardware, designed to the highest architectural and technological standards, to further enhance the homeowners' experience from the first time they open the front door."

"Baldwin is known the world over for its luxurious architectural design," said David Kaiserman, president of Lennar Ventures. "And now including touch-to-open technology takes it to a whole new level. The Lennar Wi-Fi CERTIFIED home is the perfect launch pad for this amazing new product. The Baldwin Evolved lock is the gateway not just to a new Lennar home, but to a whole new way of living."

There will be a wide breadth of Baldwin Evolved and Kwikset electronic and traditional locks offered on the new Lennar homes, offering unmatched style, convenience and technology. Baldwin Evolved blends exquisite architectural designs with touch-to-open Kevo™ technology to deliver an electronic solution designed to exceed the luxurious architectural standards of Baldwin customers.

Lennar's homes are the first in the world to be built according to the new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design standard, which is a new approach to residential Wi-Fi network design to help ensure whole-home connectivity that works seamlessly with thousands of wireless devices and services. Lennar will begin offering Wi-Fi CERTIFIED home designs next month, rolling out to the entirety of its national footprint by year's end. The homes will feature smart-home products from the most trusted manufacturers, including Baldwin, Kwikset, Ring®, Honeywell®, Lutron®, Ruckus®, Samsung® and Sonos®.

ABOUT BALDWIN AND KWIKSET

Baldwin and Kwikset are part of Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and faucets with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders' hardware (Stanley-National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global, diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. Spectrum Brands employs over 15,500 employees worldwide and sells to the top 25 global retailers with products in more than one million stores.

For more information on Baldwin Hardware, visit www.baldwinhardware.com and for Kwikset, visit www.kwikset.com.

