A total of 3,400,000 new shares subscribed for in SSH Communications Security Corporation's directed share issue have been entered into the Trade Register on 27 June 2017.



After the increase, the Company's registered share capital is EUR 1,141,967.49, divided into 38,065,583 shares. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 28 June 2017.



