The Asian Development Bank to give technical, logistical and financial backing to the project, which is being set up by Electricite Du Cambodge. Program will be split across two phases.

A new 100 MW National Solar Park Program has been launched in Cambodia with the aid of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The program is being set up by Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC) and will focus on delivering 100 MW of PV capacity to the southeast Asian country in two phases of 30 MW and 70 MW respectively.

The ADB's involvement ...

