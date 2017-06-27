Analytics-as-a-Service platform delivers business outcomes at speed scale

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced it has brought the power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence suite to its Analytics-as-a-Service offering, Mosaic Decisions

LTI's Mosaic Decisions helps organizations deliver business outcomes through data-driven analytics and real-time actionable insights. With simplified data orchestration and outcomes-first model, the platform aims to democratize data science and reduce time-to-business-value for clients. Drawing upon pre-configured technologies and LTI's deep domain expertise, the Mosaic Decisions Platform is designed for shortening the data-to-insights cycle from months to weeks.

Mosaic Decisions is powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence suite and boasts a flexible solution for a wide range of business users, from executives and data scientists to data engineers and analysts. The platform combines advanced data orchestration, data discovery, Machine Learning and artificial intelligence. With over 30 industry-specific accelerators and deployments at several global brands, Mosaic Decisions is delivering unmatched benefits to its early clients, including:

Reduced time-to-insights from three days to a few seconds for a credit bureau.

Increased asset utilization and predictive maintenance for a large manufacturing company.

Increased cash flow for a leading CPG company by optimizing its DSO cycle.

Improved manufacturing quality and increased yield for an auto-parts manufacturer.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO Managing Director, LTI said: "Companies today expect faster RoI and real business outcomes from analytics investments. Mosaic Decisions accelerates data-to-insight-to-action cycle by leveraging pre-built industry solutions and accelerators. Our alliance with Microsoft and use of technologies like Azure Machine Learning, Microsoft Cortana Intelligence, HDInsight and Microsoft R will help drive rapid outcomes for our clients."

Victor Morales, Vice President and Head of Enterprise Partners at Microsoft, commented: "At Microsoft, we are embedding Machine Learning and Analytics in most of our products. Our relationship with LTI will enable the users of Mosaic Decisions to enjoy familiar Microsoft experiences while accelerating their RoI realization. This exciting integration of LTI's analytics and industry expertise with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence will provide insights driven industry solutions to our mutual clients."

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of the Larsen Toubro group, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enables our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

More Information

LTI Mosaic Decisions

Data Analytics Services

LTI to acquire AugmentIQ

Discovering Signals from Noisy Illusions

Connect with LTI

Read our News and Blogs

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like us on Facebook

Watch our videos on YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005726/en/

Contacts:

LTI

Neelian Homem,+91-900-434-5540

PR Media Relations India

neelian.homem@lntinfotech.com

or

Karin Bakis,+1-978-758-3546

PR Media Relations USA

karin.bakis@lntinfotech.com

or

Katrina Dixon,+44-771-475-3308

PR Media Relations Europe

Katrina.dixon@lntinfotech.com