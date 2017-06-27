Microsoft partners with Transparency-One to power supply chain transparency

Collaborative global network enables brands to discover their supply chains

BOSTON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Transparency-One, thesource to store supply chain transparency solution, has adopted the Microsoft Cloud (Azure) platform to help brands achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility, while protecting user data and providing global availability.

Transparency as a new value

Developments in recent decades have transformed the face of the retail industry. Trade globalization, increasing governmental regulations, and heightened consumer concern about product safety and social responsibility have all required brands to disclose more information about their products and suppliers.

As a result, supply chain transparency has become a critical business value for brands to gain consumer trust, ensure regulatory compliance, and reduce product risk.

Delivering visibility through technology

To help brands achieve the necessary level of visibility, the Transparency-One platform connects brands with their suppliers to exchange meaningful product and facility data, from source to store. Brands can use this completely cloud-based solution to:

Engage with and map the entire supply chain

Track critical information such as country of origin and compliance

Track and verify facility certifications for safety, sustainability, and social responsibility

Proactively manage business risks through detailed analytics

Transparency-One relies on cutting-edge graph database technology and social network-style supplier collaboration capabilities to support their networking services. Supply chain data is updated in real time to ensure accuracy, while graph technology enables flexibility and scalability.

Data security in the cloud

To protect the data of their users, Transparency-One chose to deploy their solution on the Microsoft Azure platform.

"Supply chains today are extremely complicated and can involve millions of connections worldwide. With so many stakeholders involved-from retailers and suppliers to the consumers themselves-we need to ensure our solution is, and remains, extremely well-protected," said Frédéric Daniel, Chief Technology Officer of Transparency-One.

Microsoft Azure is protected at the physical, network, host, application, and data layers, making Microsoft online services resilient to attack. Continuous proactive monitoring, penetration testing, and the application of rigorous security guidelines and operational processes further increase the level of detection and protection. "Customers rely on us to keep their data safe. Data security is our top priority," said Daniel.

Global implementation and accessibility

In today's supply chain environment, global availability and accessibility are essential. Microsoft Azure is supported by a growing network of Microsoft-managed datacenters, available in 140 countries. This global presence means Transparency-One is accessible worldwide, including continental China.

In addition, the solution incorporates GS1's GTIN, GPC, and GLN standards, providing a shared "language" retailers and suppliers can use to collaborate.

