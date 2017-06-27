At the request of Diamyd Medical AB, Diamyd Medical AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 29, 2017.



Security name: Diamyd Medical AB TO 1 -------------------------------------- Short name: DMYD TO 1 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889199 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140057 --------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 4,55 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share ser. B in Diamyd Medical AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2018 - November 30, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 28, 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



