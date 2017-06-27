Pro-Trader Daily: Daily Coverage on Utilities Stocks: Just Energy Group, Valener, Crius Energy Trust, and Changfeng Energy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Utilities - Regulated industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Just Energy Group, Valener, Crius Energy Trust, and Changfeng Energy. Register for these free reports at:

At the close of the Canadian markets on Monday, June 26, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the trading session at 15,316.02, 0.02% lower from its previous closing price. The TSX Venture Composite Index, on the other hand, closed at 771.91, down 0.69%.

The Utilities Index was in the black, closing the day at 258.43, up 0.22%.

Just Energy Group Inc.

Mississauga, Canada-based Just Energy Group Inc.'s stock edged 0.71% lower, to finish Monday's session at $7.02 with a total volume of 313,604 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Just Energy's 200-day moving average of $7.68 is above its 50-day moving average of $7.50. Shares of Just Energy, which through its subsidiaries, provide electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, are trading at a PE ratio of 2.93.

Valener Inc.

On Monday, shares in Montreal, Canada-based Valener Inc. recorded a trading volume of 54,163 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 44,206 shares. The stock ended the day 0.40% higher at $22.78. Valener's stock has advanced 0.31% in the last one month and 6.49% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 10.15% in the previous one year The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $22.61 is above its 200-day moving average of $21.57. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas in Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 18.01.

Crius Energy Trust

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Ontario-based Crius Energy Trust ended the session 0.67% higher at $10.51 with a total volume of 126,189 shares traded. Crius Energy Trust's shares have gained 9.19% in the last three months and 39.01% in the previous one year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $10.45 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $9.73. Shares of the Company, which engages in the sale of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers under variable price and fixed price contracts, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.56.

Changfeng Energy Inc.

Markham, Canada-based Changfeng Energy Inc.'s stock closed the day 3.70% higher at $0.56. The stock recorded a trading volume of 23,870 shares. Changfeng Energy's shares have surged 19.15% in the last one month and 47.37% in the past three months. Furthermore, the stock has rallied 80.65% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $0.48 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.41. Shares of Changfeng Energy, which through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial users in the People's Republic of China, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.43.

