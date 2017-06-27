In its latest power system security report, Australia's policy maker for the energy markets has included a set of reforms to guard against technical failures that result in rolling blackouts.

As the power generation mix shifts further towards renewables, the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has proposed new rules to better manage frequency and strengthen the power system, recognizing the important role of battery storage.

The Commission's latest power system security report highlights the ways of addressing the risks of the power system's changing generation technologies, as more non-synchronous, lower emission generators like wind and solar come in, whereas synchronous generators like coal retire.

"We are focused on the power system's evolution. Our reform package is looking at ways to stabilize the system as the generation mix changes, and new technology generators connect," said AEMC Chairman John Pierce.

The need for a new approach to securing the power system is proven by statistics, showing the rapid pace at which renewables are penetrating the country's energy system, such as in South Australia where its 2025 target of ...

