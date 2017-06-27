Multi-Domestic Service (MDS) supports local IoT connectivity requirements for multinational customers

China Telecom and Orange Business Services announced the extension of their strategic partnership into the IoT space today at the launch event of "eSurfing on the Silk Road, IoT with the World" in Shanghai, China. The new cooperation will enable both companies to serve their respective enterprise customers through a combined footprint across three continents Asia, Europe and Africa.

Multinational customers of China Telecom and Orange will be able to deploy IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services across each other's networks. China Telecom's enterprise customers with outbound IoT business can deploy their assets and offerings on the Orange networks in Europe and Africa. Similarly, Orange global enterprise customers can leverage the rapidly growing Chinese market by relying on China Telecom's IoT network resources and business capabilities. Both partners propose a global solution to address local IoT connectivity requirements, leveraging eUICC capabilities and the commonly deployed Device Connectivity Platform of Ericsson for a seamless customer experience.

China Telecom and Orange will cooperate both commercially and technically to create new service models that support global IoT opportunities. Under this agreement, Orange will be one of China Telecom's preferred partners for connectivity in Europe and Africa, while China Telecom will support Orange for connectivity in China. Both companies also agree to jointly explore the potential of enhancing existing IoT capabilities and the application of new technologies such as mobile IoT in the global market.

Mr. Deng Xiao Feng, Managing Director of Global Business Department of China Telecom, said, "China is one of the fastest growing markets for IoT applications. China Telecom is working closely with Orange to push for the building of an innovative and advanced IoT solution to capture global IoT opportunities. China Telecom together with Orange will address the increasing IoT demand, and we are excited to support our enterprise customers with the IoT Open Platform, leveraging each other's strengths and capabilities. We are able to expand business into other regions with an open, cooperative, mutually beneficial and win-win business collaboration. The fruits of global IoT development can benefit companies from each country."

Mr. Karsten Selle, Vice President, Finance Administration of Orange Mobile Enterprise, said, "Orange Business Services is always striving for innovative solutions to respond to the global needs of its customers. We are looking forward to creating together with China Telecom true business benefits around the global IoT projects of our respective customers. With this extended footprint in Asia, we further strengthen our IoT and data analytics offering, Datavenue, with enhanced global connectivity capabilities."

About China Telecom

China Telecommunications Corporation ("China Telecom") is one of the largest state-owned telecommunication companies in China, with a total registered capital of RMB220.4 billion. At present, the size of China Telecom's total assets exceeds RMB 700 billion, with annual revenue of more than RMB 380 billion. Ranking 132nd in the 2016 Fortune Global 500, China Telecom was awarded the Most Honored Company, the Best Managed Company in the Asia Telecom Sector, as well as the Best Managed Company in Asia by esteemed international institutions for consecutive years.

With the world's largest broadband Internet network and a leading-edge mobile network, China Telecom is capable of providing cross-region, fully-integrated information services to global customers through its sound customer service channel system. Its comprehensive service capability has earned China Telecom a large customer base. By the end of 2016, the number of its broadband Internet subscribers exceeded 144 million, mobile subscribers exceeded 215 million, and fixed-line subscribers exceeded 132 million.

To drive corporate transformation, China Telecom has rolled out Transformation 3.0 strategy with a focus of upgrading intelligent network, service ecosystem and smart operation for the digital ecosystem. China Telecom will strive to become a leading comprehensive intelligent information service provider, with the aim of becoming a powerhouse in the Internet and cyber realms in order to serve the society and enhance people's wellbeing.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyber defense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and has 265 million customers in 29 countries at 31 March 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

