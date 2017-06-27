

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced an agreement with USI Insurance Services to sell Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA, which includes its Insurance Brokerage and Consulting, Employee Benefits and Property & Casualty national practices, along with Safehold Special Risk, Small Business Insurance, Student Insurance, Individual Health and Private Risk Management Insurance business lines. In conjunction with the sale of the commercial brokerage business, the Personal Insurance business will report into Consumer Lending.



'The sale of the commercial insurance business reinforces Wells Fargo's focus on core banking products and services that best meet the needs of our customers and support strong financial returns for shareholders,' said Perry Pelos, head of Wells Fargo Wholesale Banking.



USI is headquartered in New York and is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the U.S., with more than 4,400 associates in over 140 offices. In 2014, USI acquired more than 40 smaller brokerage offices from Wells Fargo Insurance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX