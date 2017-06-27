The project is planned to be developed in the municipality of Talaván, in the southern region of Extremadura.

Spain's Ministry of Energy, Tourism and the Digital Agenda has approved the Talasol Solar PV project located in Talaván, Cáceres, in the southern region of Extremadura.

The ministry has also authorized the construction of a 400/30 kV substation and a23.7 km-long 400/30 kV high-voltage line for the connection of the facility to the local grid.

According to the Delegation of the Spanish government in Extremadura, the €331.8 million project has also obtained the declaration of public interest, which represents the specific recognition that each planned line or substation is designed ...

