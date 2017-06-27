The following statement was released today by News Corp regarding the European Commission decision to fine Google for breaching EU antitrust rules:

"We applaud the European Commission's leadership in confronting the discriminatory behavior of Google in the comparison shopping industry. Other regulators and companies have been intimidated by Google's overwhelming might, but the Commission has taken a strong stand and we hope that this is the first step in remedying Google's shameless abuse of its dominance in search.

We strongly believe that the abuse of algorithms by dominant digital platforms should be of concern to every country and company seeking a fair, competitive and creative society. Google has profited from commodifying content and enabling the proliferation of flawed and fake news, to the detriment of journalism and of an informed society."

