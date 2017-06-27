The Registry of Enterprises of the Republic of Latvia has refused to make the entry on the appointment of Baiba Mecauce in the position of a member at the supervisory board of the JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija', elected on 21.04.2017, in the Commercial Registry due to her, based on the decision of the State Revenue Service, being included in the list of persons at risk. The supervisory board continues to work consisting of four supervisory board members. The company is planning to make the re-election of the supervisory board during the annual shareholders' meeting.



Valda Malniece Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv