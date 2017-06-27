Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vitamin D Testing Market Analysis By Type of Test (25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Tests; 1, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Tests), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Central America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global vitamin D testing market is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025

Global increase in geriatric population as well as cases of chronic illnesses is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increase in investment for development and commercialization of various accurate, innovative, and easy-to-use tests by various market players and governments is likely to drive the market growth. For instance, in January 2017, Future Diagnostics and DIA source received a grant of EUR 1.4 million from the European Commission to develop a unique CE-marked assay that can measure the level of free vitamin D (25OHD) in the body.

In addition, this assay will assist in early recovery of patients suffering from vitamin D deficiency by providing optimized treatment, offering an opportunity to save treatment costs.

Vitamin D assay measures the level of vitamin D in two forms. Hence, the market has been divided by two major types of tests, namely 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D test and 1, 25-Dihydroxy vitamin test.

The 5-hydroxy vitamin D tests or assay segment dominated in 2016 due to its greater ability to identify bone malformations, softness, weakness, and fractures in adults. Its domination is likely to continue in the forecast period as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Vitamin D Testing Industry Outlook

4. Vitamin D Testing Market: Type of Test Outlook

5. Vitamin D Testing Market: Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz2zt7/vitamin_d_testing

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627006003/en/

Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements