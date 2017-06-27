Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Guyana Goldstrike (TSXV: GYA) is interviewed by Lee Ann Wolfin of InvestmentPitch Media.

In March, the company announced it had completed the acquisition of Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd., a privately-held mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Guyana. Romanex holds a one-hundred percent interest in the Marudi Mountain mining license located in Guyana, South America.

The Marudi Gold Project, a permitted mining license consisting of approximately 13,500 hectares, located 230 kilometres from the town of Lethem in southern Guyana. Over US$30,000,000 in historic exploration has been spent on the Property, including 42,000 meters of diamond drilling.

There is good infrastructure in place, easily accessed with an all season road through an open savannah. The property was acquired in 1998 by Vannessa Ventures from Sutton Resources/Barrick, and then further acquired by Guyana Frontier Mining where the project was partially funded by Teck Resources.

The Marudi Gold property contains a historic non-compliant resource estimate of 880,000 ounces of hard rock gold. There exists strong potential to increase the hard rock ounces through further exploration on the open areas of the development sites.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.guyanagoldstrike.com, contact Peter Berdusco at 1-877-844-4661 or email info@guyanagoldstrike.com.

