SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA--(Marketwired - June 27, 2017) - Recognizing the many challenges college students face, today Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles announced awarding tuition support to the children of two associates to help cover the cost of higher education. Two $4,000 educational scholarships were presented at the company's recent sales rally by Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles president and CEO, Dr. Shankar Basu. Austin Janisch, son of employee Kathleen and Richard Janisch and Andrew Loera, son of employee Bob and Margarita Loera, were awarded the scholarships for academic and community involvement.

"The scholarship recipients were selected based on leadership, community involvement, academic performance and extracurricular activities," said Basu. "TLA is proud to recognize and celebrate Austin and Andrew's outstanding achievements. Their commitment to community service and personal excellence is truly inspiring and we are excited to be a part of their journey. Higher education is the foundation for many great beginnings, especially when students are equipped with initiative and leadership skills."

Janisch graduated with highest honors from Loyola High School in 2016, and received the Eagle Scout rank with Troop 355 in 2015. He will begin his sophomore year at the University of California, Santa Barbara, pursuing a degree in History and Art. An active member of the UCSB community, he is dormitory activities chair and a member of the Isla Vista track club, photography club, Gaucho Catholic activity committee and Residence Hall Association. With many talents, his goal is to become a magazine photographer or designer and plans to participate in the 2018 Boston Marathon after he placed 85 th in the Los Angeles Marathon this past March.

Loera is currently a senior at Gabrielino High School in Los Angeles County. During his high school career, he has excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. Loera is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and Optimist Club; and volunteered at the YMCA summer day camp. He plans to study molecular biology at the University of California, San Diego, with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.

