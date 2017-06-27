The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors has endorsed a 100% renewable energy target for 2035, electrification of transport and other measures, following 31 cities setting or already meeting 100% renewable energy goals.

The Trump Administration's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and distinctly 19th-century approach to energy policy has been seen as a surrender of any hope of American leadership on energy and climate issues. However, it also exposes deep political divides in the United States, particularly as regards those portions of the United States that did not vote for Donald Trump.

The large majority of Trump's support came from rural and suburban whites, and he won the election not with the majority of the popular vote, but with a majority of states. Trump performed very poorly in large cities and the largest U.S. cities have led the resistance to many of Trump's policies, including his threat to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Energy and climate policies are no exception, and yesterday the U.S. Conference of Mayors produced a series of resolutions that are both a rebuke of the Trump Administration and articulate a vision towards an acceleration of the transition towards renewable energy and electrified transportation.

Mayors representing 1,407 U.S. cities approved nine resolutions under the topic of energy. These included three which called on the Trump Administration and U.S. Congress to change course and commit themselves to the Paris Agreement and Clean Power Plan, as well as return funding to energy efficiency and conservation block grant programs and committing resources to the electrification of the transportation sector.

However, several goals needed no action from Trump or any other federal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...