Continental MFC430 Forward Automotive Camera Complete Teardown Analysis Report with a Complete Bill of Material, and the Camera's Manufacturing and Packaging Processes

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "ContinentalMFC430Forward Automotive Camera: Complete Teardown Anlaysis" report to their offering.

The fourth generation of Continental's forward looking Multi-Function Mono Camera, MFC430, is trying to catch up in the Asian market for forward cameras for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

This version provides driver assistance functions like lane departure warning, traffic sign assist and intelligent headlamp control. In addition, object detection for forward collision warning and pedestrian detection is available.

The MFC430 camera architecture is based on an innovative system-on-chip from Texas Instruments implemented with a self-diagnosis system for the recognition of problems such as contamination, as well as imager and central processing unit functions. Integration and cost optimized design makes it one of the cheapest options among forward cameras for ADAS.

Based on a teardown of the system, this report details a complete bill of material, and the camera's manufacturing and packaging processes. Electronics, housing and imaging are presented in the report as well as the physical analysis of the CMOS Imaging System. An estimation of the manufacturing cost and selling price is included.

This report is best when used to compare design architecture and price analyses of the other main players' cameras such as Bosch's MPC2 and TRW's SCam-3.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkfp2q/continentalmfc430f





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716