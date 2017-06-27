Global Therapeutic Electrodes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Medtronic, Ambu & 3M

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global therapeutic electrodes market to grow at a CAGR of 11.96% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is focus on emerging countries. The markets in developed economies such as the US, Europe, and Japan are becoming saturated. Emerging countries such as India, China, and other South Asian countries present significant opportunities for vendors to expand geographically.



According to the report, one driver in the market is preference for disposable electrodes. Physicians prefer disposable electrodes over traditional reusable electrodes. Reusable electrodes present the risk of cross-contamination, which results in hospital-acquired infections or nosocomial infections. The CDC estimated that about 4% of the population or 1.7 million individuals in the US are affected by hospital-acquired infections every year. These infections cause the deaths of about 99,000 people each year in the country.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complications associated with therapeutic electrodes. Most companies use biocompatible materials to develop neurophysiology and cardiology electrodes. However, certain components of these electrodes can cause allergic reactions in some patients. Many people have reported allergic reactions to the gel and medical adhesives used in electrodes. For instance, Ambu received an average of five complaints for 100 million units of electrodes sold.

Key vendors



Medtronic

Ambu

3M



Other prominent vendors



Adhex Technologies

Allied Medical

Beurer

Bound Tree Medical

Graphic Controls

Heart Sync

MAQUET

Richmar

Rothacher Medical

RS Medical

Technomed Electronics

TENS Units



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



