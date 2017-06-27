Global Medical Disposables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Johnson & Johnson, 3M and Smith & Nephew

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Disposables Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global medical disposables market to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Medical Disposables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is paradigm shift toward disposables devices in developed countries. Developed countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Germany, have seen more customers opting for medical disposables over the last few years. The shift is observed as hospitals are concerned about cross-contamination that can occur if reusable products are used. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce the probability of cross-contamination in hospital settings. In most cases, disposables are more cost-efficient for use by patients when it comes to prevent cross-contamination and reduce hospital stay of the patient.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing number of surgical procedures in developed regions. Endoscopic surgical procedures such as colectomies and appendectomies are usually performed laparoscopically. The presence of robotic platform for complex surgeries, including hysterectomy, hernia repair, and lumpectomy has increased the surgical cases in the Americas and Europe. Apart from specialty surgeries, various other surgeries are performed in hospital settings, including orthopedic, trauma, ophthalmic, endoscopic, laparoscopic, and cosmetic surgeries. To increase patient benefit and reduce the number of HAIs, hospitals, and ASCs are using medical disposables, which are boosting the market growth.

Key vendors



Johnson & Johnson

3M

Smith & Nephew



Other prominent vendors



Aspen Medical

B. Braun

BD

Biovotec

BELDICO

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by products



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



