Global Microbial Growth Media Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are BD, bioMérieux, Merck Millipore & Thermo Fisher Scientific

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Microbial Growth Media Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global microbial growth media market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Microbial Growth Media Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase trend of biomimetic. Biomimetic is the study and development of synthetic systems that mimic the structure and function of biologically produced substances, and biological mechanisms and processes. Several research studies are being conducted in this field. For instance, in an effort to lower the long-term inflammatory effects in patients undergoing transplantation, genetically engineered bacteria and viruses are used to mediate the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which reduces the severity and length of inflammatory response of the body where transplantation is carried out. It also accelerates the healing of the transplanted area. Electricity producing capacity of microorganisms like yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) and bacteria (Escherichia coli) from wastewater are also being studied.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high demand for improved antibiotics. The prevalence of infectious diseases has increased. and based on the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 19.1 million people visited physician offices for infectious and parasitic diseases in 2013. The most common infectious diseases are common cold, lyme disease, influenza, HIV/AIDS, whooping cough, tuberculosis etc. whereas, tuberculosis has infected one-third of the global population, with approximately 10,000 new cases reported in the US alone in 2013.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of specific media components. The microbial growth medium is the major component for culturing of microorganisms as it provides the important nutrients, growth factors, and hormones for microbial growth and also controls the pH and osmotic pressure of the microbial growth.

Key vendors



BD

bioMérieux

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Bio-Rad Laboratories

Eiken Chemical

HiMedia Laboratories

Neogen

Scharlab



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Geographical segmentation



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3lg5jv/global_microbial

