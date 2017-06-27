Global Coating Pre-treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% 2017-2021: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Henkel, PPG Industries & 3M

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global coating pre-treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Coating Pre-treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of zirconium. Phosphates are being gradually replaced by zirconium due to its environment-friendly features. The weight of the zirconium and zinc phosphate varies from 145-200 mg/sq ft.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for automobiles. The demand for automobiles is increasing year-over-year. The industry has started to recover from the global crisis of 2012. China's auto production has increased significantly with the improving economic conditions, decreasing price trends, and increasing urbanization. The global passenger vehicle fleet sales accounted for 71.69 million units in 2016 with a growth rate of approximately 3.92% year-over-year.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing environmental concerns. The process of surface preparation generates a large amount of hazardous wastes, which includes a combination of oil, debris, and lead dust. The use of traditional zinc phosphate pre-treatment produces sludge as a byproduct. This waste is dangerous and can cause carcinoma. VOCs are the prime pollutants released by the metal coating industries, and they are hazardous to the liver, kidney, and central nervous system.

