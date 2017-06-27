Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Government of Ontario has agreed to contribute $500,000 towards assisting Avalon with piloting and scaling up its proprietary process developed to recover high purity lithium hydroxide from the lithium mineral petalite produced from the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON. Lithium hydroxide is in increasing demand as a critical material in the manufacturing of lithium ion battery cathodes needed for rapidly growing energy storage and electric vehicle markets.

The funding by the Government of Ontario is being made through the Northern Innovation Program of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation ("NOHFC"). This program is designed to support the development and commercialization of new technologies that will contribute to future prosperity in Northern Ontario.

Avalon's President & CEO, Don Bubar commented, "Avalon is very appreciative of the support from the NOHFC. This funding will provide significant financial support towards commercializing the innovative process we have developed to produce lithium battery materials from the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora."

Mr. Bubar added that, "The NOHFC and the Government of Ontario are to be commended for recognizing that Northern Ontario's mineral wealth can be leveraged to create the full energy storage supply chain in the province as it becomes a leader in taking advantage of the growing economic opportunities being presented by the transition to a low carbon economy."

Successful completion of the pilot plant process optimization work supported by the NOHFC will allow Avalon to move forward on designing, financing and constructing its planned Phase 1 Demonstration Plant as contemplated in the news release dated April 25, 2017.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

