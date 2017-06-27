Perfusion System Market, 2025 - Focus on Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Perfusion System Market Analysis By Technology (Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion), By Organ Type (Heart, Lung, Kidney, Liver), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global perfusion systems market is expected to reach USD 183.8 million by 2025

Rising demand for transplantation owing to increased incidence of vital organ failures is a major growth driver of the market. To curb this problem, Machine Perfusion (MP) is adopted by clinics. Hence, demand for the same is expected to grow over the coming years.



Statistics published by the National Kidney Foundation in 2014 states that 4,761 patients died due to unavailability of a kidney. This showcases the need for viable donated organs for transplantation, thereby boosting market growth.



The introduction of technologically advanced products for the purpose of enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness is expected to serve this market with lucrative opportunities. For instance, introduction of portable organ perfusion systems is presumed to gain popularity over the coming years owing to associated benefits with its usage such as ease of access, cost-efficiency, and portability.



Market participants are involved in extensive R&D for development of innovative perfusion techniques. For instance, TransMedics, Inc. carried out the world's first warm blood perfusion liver transplantation with its innovative TransMedics Organ Care System Liver technology.



Moreover, many of market players in the U.S. and Europe are involved in the development of new products that are in clinical trials. For example, METRA developed by OrganOx Ltd. for automatic liver transportation and normothermic liver perfusion is under clinical study in the U.S. The expected product approvals in the coming years are anticipated to serve this industry with lucrative growth opportunities.



XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Assist B.V.

Organ Recovery Systems, Inc

Organ Transport Systems, Inc.

Waters Medical Systems LLC

Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

TransMedics, Inc.

OrganOx Limited

Preservation Solutions Inc

Bridge to Life Ltd.

