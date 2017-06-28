CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total" or the "Company") (TSX: TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company's annual and special meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2017 (the "Meeting"). A total of 37,411,406 common shares, representing 84.9% of Total's issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Outcome Votes Votes Matter Voted Upon of Vote For Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed George Chow Passed 36,688,055 5,382 (99.99%) (0.01%) Daniel K. Halyk Passed 36,567,776 125,661 (99.66%) (0.34%) Randy Kwasnicia Passed 34,739,025 1,954,412 (94.67%) (5.33%) Greg Melchin Passed 36,685,131 8,306 (99.98%) (0.02%) Bruce L. Pachkowski Passed 36,579,912 113,525 (99.69%) (0.31%) Andrew Wiswell Passed 36,577,108 2,170 (99.99%) (0.01%) 2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as Passed 37,368,938 2,170 auditorsof the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. (99.99%) (0.01%) 3. The amendment of the Company's Passed 34,641,669 2,051,768 share option plan. (94.41%) (5.59%)

