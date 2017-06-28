sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,356 Euro		-0,125
-1,32 %
WKN: A1CSG9 ISIN: CA4488832078 Ticker-Symbol: HX5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDROGENICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYDROGENICS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,411
9,578
27.06.
9,401
9,545
27.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYDROGENICS CORPORATION
HYDROGENICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYDROGENICS CORPORATION9,356-1,32 %