NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of America (NEC) today announced a pilot to test NEC's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) NeoFace Express device and cloud-based NeoFace matching as key facial recognition components of a frictionless biometric exit process in Dulles International Airport.Started earlier this month on flights from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at a gate operated by Emirates Airlines, passengers will simply step up to a NeoFace Express device which captures the photo for matching.The Dulles International pilot, which follows an earlier Atlanta Hartsfield pilot, is one of several CBP pilots to implement the federal government's mandated Biometric Exit Program to verify the identity of travelers leaving the United States."NEC is pleased to have participated in the Dulles and Atlanta pilots with CBP and we are glad that our technology can potentially be used to help achieve CBP's greater missions," said Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation of America, Advanced Recognition Systems Division.NEC Advanced Recognition Systems information: www.necam.com/ARSNEC information: www.necam.comBlog: www.NECToday.comLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nec-corporation-of-americaYouTube: www.youtube.com/interactiveNECFacebook fan page: www.necam.com/facebookTwitter: @NECAbout NEC Corporation of AmericaNEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $25 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.