Cubic Telecom, China Mobile, and Valid Join Forces to Deliver LTE Connectivity Enablement to Global IoT Device Manufacturers in China

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies to Showcase eSIM Solution at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

Cubic Telecom, a global connectivity solutions provider for leading automotive, PC and mobile brands, China Mobile, the leading telecommunications provider in China, and Valid, the innovative eSIM solution provider today announced their partnership to deliver LTE Connectivity Enablement to global IoT customers in China. This partnership provides eSIM technology, making LTE connectivity and subscription management easier for IoT device makers. The companies will showcase this industry-first during Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which takes place on June 28-30th in Shanghai, China.

The partnership leverages Cubic Telecom's IoT Connectivity Platform paired with China Mobile's powerful Connected Car platform - both of which use advanced, GSMA-compliant subscription management solutions from Valid and China Mobile. The companies have successfully tested and demonstrated a fully compliant subscription management swap procedure in China between their respective systems. This critical milestone was achieved in an interoperable multi-vendor environment.

"The relationship with our companies simplifies, strengthens and propels the LTE connectivity ecosystem throughout China, and this industry-first capability holds the potential to benefit all IoT OEMs," said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom. "This provides a unique eSIM product reference that can now be localized in China according to both global industry standard and to local requirements."

As a result of today's announcement, IoT device makers and service providers can use Cubic Telecom's global eSIM and global subscription management service to securely enable China Mobile LTE connectivity for their telematics and infotainment devices in China.

"We are pleased to partner with Cubic and Valid in this important industry initiative. The integration of eSIM platforms paves the way for accelerated innovation across the China Mobile network," said Weibing, Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Government and Enterprise Service Company. "Through this partnership, we are enabling a truly unique experience and technology that drives seamless connectivity, with affordable and flexible rates for data, voice and SMS."

"It is a real pleasure for Valid to partner with Cubic Telecom and China Mobile. Together, we have achieved a major industry milestone proving once again the leadership and industry expertise of the involved parties. The integration between Cubic Telecom's IoT unique service platform, Valid eUICC & Subscription Management technology, and, best-in-class China Mobile LTE Network will enable IoT OEMs, device makers and service providers to embrace a seamless connectivity experience in China" said Carlos Affonso D'Aburquerque, CEO of Valid.

To schedule a meeting with Cubic Telecom and China Mobile during Mobile World Congress Shanghai, please contact Rebecca Kufrin at (952) 746-1309 or cubic@skyya.com.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers flexible mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe. Providing connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management; Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Cubic Telecom's partners and customers include some of the world's leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is privately held, having raised more than $37 million in strategic investments from Audi, Qualcomm, and others. For more information, visit http://www.cubictelecom.com.

About China Mobile

China Mobile is a world-leading mobile communications service provider with the largest mobile subscriber and the largest mobile communications network globally. As of May 2017, China Mobile had a total of 2.6 million base stations, 863 million mobile subscribers. The IoT business also witnessed notable growth with the number of connections exceeding 100 million. China Mobile has been listed among the "Fortune Global 500" for many consecutive years, and in 2016 it ranked the 55th. China Mobile continues to work with stakeholders to jointly create a shared digital society benefiting the most people. Meanwhile, China Mobile is also willing to contribute to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations with hard work and practice, forge ahead with determination and untiringly strive for our common bright future.

About Valid

Valid (BM&FBOVESPA: VLID3 ON), is a global technology provider for identification, data, mobile and financial markets. Headquartered in Brazil, the company delivers and operates integrated and personalized secure solutions to governmental and privately owned organizations around the world, for mobile networks connectivity, financial transactions, digital signature, personal identification and secured data management. With a versatile community of 7,000 employees, and a market value of approximately R$ 1.6 billion (US$ 506 million), Valid has accompanied and supported its customers throughout major technological evolutions over its 60th years of existence. To learn more, please visit http://www.valid.com.

Media Contacts

Rebecca Kufrin

Skyya for Cubic Telecom

http://www.skyya.com

ph: (952)746-1309

cubic@skyya.com



Marisol Fernández for Valid

ph: +34-690-24-33-75

marisol.fernandez@valid.com

