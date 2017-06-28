Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor and ESL Shipping jointly develop and test the safety and efficiency benefits of an autonomous discharging feature on bulk handling cranes

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JUNE 2017 AT 9 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and ESL Shipping Oy, part of Aspo Plc, have agreed to jointly develop and test an autonomous discharging feature on MacGregor bulk handling cranes. It is designed to offer safety and efficiency advances. The cranes will be fitted on board ESL Shipping's two new liquefied natural gas-powered handysize bulk carriers.

"Autonomous crane operation improves efficiency and safety," says Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling at MacGregor. "Discharging operations can be monitored and controlled from the bridge and therefore eliminate the need for personnel in hazardous operational areas."

"Our new environmental friendly LNG fuelled ships will be operated in very demanding trade with high number of voyages, port calls and crane operation hours annually. Autonomous operation will further increase our competitiveness and offer our clients unforeseen efficiency and safety," says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director at ESL Shipping Oy.

"We are very excited about collaborating with ESL on this development project," continues Mr Byström. "By combining the expertise of a forward-thinking shipowner and operator with our expertise in intelligent cargo handling, we can reduce unnecessary waste in the value chain and therefore develop safer and more efficient solutions for unloading bulk cargoes."

The vessels are planned to enter service during the second quarter of 2018, when automation testing will commence.

For more information please contact:

Leif Byström, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling, MacGregor, tel. +46 660 294 171

Email. leif.bystrom@macgregor.com (mailto:leif.bystrom@macgregor.com)

or

Heli Malkavaara, Senior Communications Manager, MacGregor,

Tel. +358 20 777 4500, Email: heli.malkavaara@macgregor.com (mailto:heli.malkavaara@macgregor.com)

MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations, offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com (http://www.macgregor.com)

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





Image of the bulk carrier (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2115987/805239.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

