Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec has completed cooperation negotiations in Finland

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JUNE 2017 AT 9 AM (EEST)

Cargotec has completed cooperation negotiations in Finland

Cargotec has completed employee cooperation negotiations in Finland. As a result of the negotiations, Cargotec has decided to streamline common transactional support processes in Finland. Furthermore, certain Finance, HR, IM and Indirect procurement services of Finland will be provided from the new Cargotec Business Services operations in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The cooperation negotiations started 15 May. The changes will lead to a permanent reduction of 45 positions in Helsinki, Kaarina, Tampere and Raisio, in Finland. The reductions and adjustments will start during this year and they will be completed during 2018, at the latest. Cargotec has approximately 950 employees in Finland.

