Citi (NYSE: C), acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Eni S.p.A ("Eni"), as successor depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme, which trades on the NYSE under the symbol "E". Each ADR represents 2 ordinary shares. Eni's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the Milan Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENI".

"Citi is delighted to be appointed by Eni as successor depositary bank for its NYSE listed ADR programme," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "We are confident that we will be able to assist Eni in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network."

About Eni

Eni is an integrated company engaged in all the energy supply chain, operating in 73 countries in the world. Eni is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production; in crude oil and other oil-based feedstock processing to produce fuels, lubricants and chemical products which are supplied to wholesalers or through retail networks or distributors. Eni also engages the supply, trading and shipping of oil, natural gas, LNG and electricity.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

