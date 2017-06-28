Metso Corporation: Metso signs distribution agreement with Process Control Equipment to develop customer presence and service levels in the UK, Benelux and Spain

Metso signs distribution agreement with Process Control Equipment to develop customer presence and service levels in the UK, Benelux and Spain

Metso Corporation press release on June 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Metso has signed a distribution agreement for its valve products with Process Control Equipment, PCE, to cover UK, Benelux and Spain. Under the non-exclusive agreement, PCE will add to its current portfolio of Metso's Neles and Jamesbury product families for all process industries in all countries. PCE has been distributing Metso's Jamesbury valves in the UK since 2012.

"The new agreement brings benefits for Metso's customers in UK, Benelux and Spain to ensure better availability and service support for them. The expansion of distributors in these countries will bring additional value, including more local support, local inventories, and faster deliveries of our products," states Kyle Rayhill, Director of Global Distribution, Flow Control, Metso.

"We are excited to expand our cooperation with Metso. Our business has seen significant growth in recent years in supplying manual and actuated valves to a wide range of clients in numerous sectors. We see that there is great synergy between our current offering and Metso's valve product range. This new partnership will help ensure that PCE and Metso continue to grow into the future," comments Richard Jackson, Managing Director of Process Control Equipment Ltd.

Distribution channel expansion calls for recognized partners

Development of the distribution channel is one the most important strategic growth initiatives in many key markets for Metso's Flow Control business. Metso has a strong direct sales organization and an extensive service network globally to serve its flow control customers. The target for distribution development is to strengthen Metso's presence in the traditional core areas and to open new markets. In North America, Metso's Flow Control business already has a well-established distribution network serving the process industries.

"We have a strong global presence and installed base, and our reliable and well-known Neles and Jamesbury valve solutions are demanded by customers. We are looking for distributors who are already recognized players in their markets, who see the specific value of our products and are willing to make the investment to promote our products. In addition, they should have the ability to carry the inventory and have proven closeness with their customers," concludes Kyle Rayhill.

Experienced in valves

Metso's extensive flow control services offering covers expert services from maintenance planning and execution to performance solutions. Metso's valve technology centers and valve production facilities are in Finland, the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, India and Brazil. Metso over 40 valve and field device service centers worldwide.

Metso has a solid experience in delivering engineered performance and reliability to the oil & gas, pulp & paper and process industry customers through its leading product families Neles® and Jamesbury®.

About PCE

PCE is amongst the largest, independently owned stockists and distributors of valves, actuators, pipes, fittings and instrumentation in Europe. Founded and headquartered in North East England, PCE has locations in Scotland, Spain, and the Netherlands, as well as a sister company HT-PCE based in North West England. http://www.processcontrolequipment.co.uk/ (http://www.processcontrolequipment.co.uk/)

Metso is a world-leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 service professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

Further information

UK: David Brooks, Country Manager, Flow Control, Metso, Tel. +44 1256 639 753, david.brooks@metso.com (mailto:david.brooks@metso.com)

Benelux: Kees van der Giessen, Country Manager, Flow Control, Metso, Tel. +31 182 622 360, kees.vandergiessen@metso.com (mailto:kees.vandergiessen@metso.com)

Spain: Evaristo Ventura, Country Manager, Flow Control, Metso, Tel. +34 93 5906991, evaristo.ventura@metso.com (mailto:evaristo.ventura@metso.com)

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)

PCE: Richard Jackson, Managing Director, Process Control Equipment Ltd., Tel. + 44 1642 768 250, richard@pce-ltd.co.uk (mailto:richard@pce-ltd.co.uk)





Metso Jamesbury butterfly valve (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2115977/805231.jpg)

Metso Neles ball valve (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2115977/805232.jpg)

Metso Neles segment valve (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2115977/805233.jpg)

Metso Neles globe valve with Neles NDX intelligent valve controller (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2115977/805234.jpg)



