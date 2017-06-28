The paid subscription shares in Eltel AB will be delisted. Last trading day for ELTEL BTA will be July 4, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ELTEL BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010022566 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139086 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.