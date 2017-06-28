New Storage Brand represents Trust, Service and Long Legacy of Data Protection from malicious software like Ransomware and crypto viruses



SAN JOSE, Calif. and DORTMUND, Germany, 2017-06-28 09:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandberg Data and Overland Storage, subsidiaries of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and both long time leading storage companies, today announced the launch of their new brand and logo Overland-Tandberg™. The new Overland-Tandberg brand represents more than 30 years of history, trust, superior service, and data protection leadership. It offers a comprehensive portfolio for storage, backup, disaster recovery, archiving and data protection.



One of the most pressing data security challenges businesses are facing today is how to best protect themselves against malicious software like Ransomware, crypto viruses and Trojans. This threat was painfully illustrated recently by the global "Wannacry" attack that caused widespread and critical disruption to business continuity. With these threats now being part of daily business risks, it is a high priority for businesses to protect critical business data and to ensure the fastest recovery and business continuity in the unfortunate case of falling victim to an attack.



The Overland-Tandberg solutions provide both the "online" and "offline" components required for a comprehensive multi-tiered backup and recovery plan. The "offline" is an imperative component, as it is disconnected from online processes and not reachable through any network for invaders to reach. The integrated "online" offering is what enables the fast recovery and business continuity, thus reducing the level of disruption to a minimum.



"As a long-time partner of both Overland Storage and Tandberg Data, Ingram Micro is very happy to hear that Overland-Tandberg is now going to market as one strong, combined data storage brand," said Sumru Gerken, Senior Manager Components & Networking, Business Management & Sales Division. "We are convinced that the resulting joint go-to-market activities, processes and services will address the needs of our broad resellers, VARs and systems integrators to answer today's challenges in data protection; whether it is backup, archiving or data protection. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Overland-Tandberg as we view them as one of the more established and channel-friendly brands in the market."



The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU-GDPR) compliance requirement, which goes into effect May 2018, is another challenge faced by both the European Union (EU) and multi-national companies. Every organization with business in the EU will need to make changes to its data protection oversight, technology and processes to prepare for the new rules. However, per a recent IDC Research survey1, more than half of 700 surveyed European companies admitted they were unsure of the impact of the upcoming EU-GDPR regulations on their organizations. Overland-Tandberg is optimally positioned to provide its channel partners and customers with efficient solutions to ensure readiness and compliance in the fields of business continuity, disaster recovery planning and long-term archiving.



"Today I am excited to say we have not only been successful in merging our storage portfolio, partner tools, sales and service processes under the new Overland-Tandberg brand, but we have also become one consistent global team of focused and motivated employees," said Graham Paterson, Vice President of Sales, Overland-Tandberg EMEA. "In these times of uncertainty around security and data privacy, our global team is committed and ready to help our channel partners and their customers succeed in their data protection and IT infrastructure goals."



Tina Brown, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Programs for Sphere 3D Corp., also commented, "Sphere 3D continues to move forward on the plans the company announced earlier this year to establish the data storage group to ensure a better market focus on the segment. The Overland-Tandberg brand represents a true and trusted competence center for storage solutions, with our central product lines NEO®, RDX® and SnapServer® - representing a strong legacy of data storage intellectual property, expertise and experience."



About the Overland-Tandberg Storage Group: Overland-Tandberg™ is the unified brand that leverages the combined 50-plus-year history of Sphere 3D Corp subsidiaries, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data. With over one million units deployed worldwide, Overland-Tandberg delivers data management, backup and archive solutions via hybrid Cloud, Cloud and on-premises implementations through its global reseller network in over 90 countries. For more information, visit www.tandbergdata.com and www.overlandstorage.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn. Follow us on Twitter @ovltb.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including the market adoption, actual performance and functionality of our products; our inability to comply with the covenants in our credit facilities or to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our future cash needs; our ability to successfully integrate the UCX and HVE ConneXions business with Sphere 3D's other businesses; our ability to regain compliance with the NASDAQ minimum closing bid price requirement between now and July 31, 2017; our inability to take other actions to regain compliance with the NASDAQ minimum closing bid price requirement; our ability to maintain compliance with other NASDAQ Capital Market listing requirements; unforeseen changes in the course of Sphere 3D's business or the business of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including, without limitation, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Sphere 3D's periodic reports contained in our Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and in prior periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



1 https://www.welivesecurity.com/2017/05/10/idc-1-in-5-companies-prepared-for-gdpr /



