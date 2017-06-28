Valmet: Valmet to supply a complete tissue production line to ICT Iberica in Spain

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a complete tissue production line with an extensive automation package to ICT Iberica in Spain. The new Advantage DCT 200HS tissue line will be installed at the company's mill in Burgo and will fit the company's intention to adopt state of the art technology for their highest quality tissue production. The start-up is planned for the third quarter of 2018.

The order is included in Valmet's second quarter orders received 2017. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet has previously delivered four tissue lines to ICT companies in Italy, France and Poland. The latest started up at the Kostrzyn mill in Poland in December 2015.

"The results from our most recent tissue machine installation in Poland have convinced us that the Advantage DCT with the ViscoNip press technology is the solution also for the Burgo mill. We expect to reach the same high production efficiency and target to supply ULTRA quality tissue products to the Spanish market," says Riccardo Baccelli, Executive Director, ICT.

"The flexibility of Valmet's Advantage ViscoNip press makes it possible to adjust the production to fit current and future market needs, from production of tissue with high bulk and softness to energy- and cost-efficient products with high quality, only within minutes. This will be Valmet's 43rd ViscoNip installation and we are happy to work together with the ICT team for the fifth time and make this a successful project," says Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's Advantage DCT 200HS tissue machine

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise of a complete tissue production line including a stock preparation system and an Advantage DCT 200HS tissue machine with the latest technology for highest quality consumer tissue. The production line will be optimized to save energy and enhance final product quality.

Complete engineering, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery. The delivery will also include an extensive Valmet automation package.

The new line will add 70,000 tons a year of high-quality toilet, towel, facial, and napkin grades for the European market. The raw material for the new line will be virgin fiber.

Information about ICT

ICT Group, has been in the tissue business since 1978 and is a European market leader that specializes in premium products. The Group's range of toilet rolls, kitchen towels, napkins, facial tissues and handkerchiefs is marketed both through its own brand Foxy, and through retailer's private labels. The business also includes the sales of parent reels to converters and diapers and personal hygiene products. ICT Group operates ten paper machines in four European countries: five in Italy, three in Poland, one in France and one in Spain. The global production capacity currently amounts to about 540,000 tons per annum which will increase to 610,000 tons by the end of 2018, when a new investment that will double capacity in Spain will be completed. The ICT Group, has a revenue approximatively EUR 700 million and employees just over 1,400 people. For more information: www.ictgroup.net (http://www.ictgroup.net)

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Valmet's Advantage DCT 200HS tissue machine (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2115899/805198.jpg)



