NOKIA: Nokia and China Mobile show power of 5G to transform emergency patient care MWCS17

Companies use telehealth application to demonstrate how 5G will drive improvements to key services

Demonstration uses Nokia 5G FIRST solution building on commercially available AirScale and AirFrame platforms

28 June 2017

Shanghai, China - Nokia and China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC) are to demonstrate how 5G enable support for new services such as telehealth, potentially transforming emergency hospital patient care and driving new practices.

5G will enable the use of discrete network "slicing" techniques, allowing operators to serve multiple end users with a variety of services meeting different demands for latency, speed and capacity over a common 5G network infrastructure. In a demonstration at China Mobile's booth at Mobile World Congress Shanghai this week, Nokia and China Mobile will show how 5G network slicing will support the high-reliability needs of critical applications such as telehealth.

The demonstration will use technology based on the Nokia 5G FIRST solution, including the Next Generation Core to replicate communications between ambulance and hospital staff as an emergency patient is being transported. 5G network slicing can enable the rapid and reliable transmission of high-bandwidth images, such as patient X-rays and video, in real-time, to the hospital. This will save vital time, allowing doctors to begin diagnosis of a patient's condition and make initial preparations while the patient is still in transit.

The application of Nokia 5G FIRST in the telehealth demonstration also draws on Nokia's professional services expertise. This capability will help operators like CMCC evolve their networks to 5G, with end-to-end design and deployment support for 5G use cases - such as telehealth - based on reference architecture and solution blueprints.

Yu Xiaohan, head of Nokia Network China's Customer Business Team for China Mobile, said: "We are very pleased to cooperate with China Mobile and use 5G to demonstrate a highly efficent and effective Telehealth solution. As a leading developer of 5G, we continue to engage with customers on research and development, best practices and the uses of 5G to prepare for future introduction of the technology. We'll continue to fullfil our mission by making people's life easier as we create the technologies that connect the world."

About CMCC

China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), as the world's largest telecom operator, owns the largest network and the largest customer base. The company has over 500,000 employees and total 820 million subscribers, with over 2,600,000 base stations installed. In 2015, CMCC was listed in Global Fortune 500 at #55, and entered the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 8th consecutive year.

In recent years, CMCC has been focused on generating business opportunities from China's "Internet plus" initiatve. Through promoting strategic transformation, accelerating entrepreneurial schemes and expanding competitive edge in 4G, CMCC has maintained a good momentum for further business growth.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

