Management Board of Nasdaq Riga, AS has decided on June 28, 2017 to grant BDO Latvia the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) market as of June 28, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.