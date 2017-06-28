

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Steve Fraser to the board as Chief Operating Officer, with effect from August 1.



Fraser has been a director of United Utilities Water Limited, the licensed water and sewerage undertaker under the Water Industry Act 1991, and Managing Director of United Utilities Water's wholesale business, since 2013.



United Utilities' Chairman, John McAdam said, 'Steve has significantly improved operational performance in the wholesale business of United Utilities Water and taken it into an industry leading position. Before that, he held other senior management positions in the group. We are delighted that he will be joining the board as an executive director.'



