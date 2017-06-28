Helsinki, 2017-06-28 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Naps Solar, of which Taaleri's Circular Economy Fund owns the majority, gets new owners and retailers, when Vantaa Energy and Kokkola Power strengthen their renewable energy services with photovoltaic energy business. The energy companies are now owners of Naps Solar and will begin to operate as retailers of its Finnish company - Naps Solar Systems. Besides Taaleri Circular Economy Private Equity Fund, the owners of Naps now include six significant Finnish energy companies.



Production of photovoltaic energy increases profitably due to the fast-growing demand and decreasing production costs. Ecologically, photovoltaic energy is one of the most sustainable forms of renewable energy. As climate awareness rises, consumers are increasingly seeking renewable energy forms. Finnish energy companies listen to their clientele and respond to the demand.



"The demand for photovoltaic energy has increased in Finland. Naps' photovoltaic energy storage solutions are a high-quality addition to the services offered by the energy companies to their customers, thereby, creating a new kind of cooperation between the energy companies and consumers," says CEO Jussi Ojanen of Naps.



Vantaa Energy and Kokkola Power selected a reliable way of offering photovoltaic energy to their customers by becoming owners and retailers of Naps. Vantaa Energy is one of the largest urban energy companies of Finland and it is known, in particular, for its waste-to-energy plant. The company owned by the cities of Vantaa and Helsinki aims for a sustainable future. Only a month earlier, Pori Energia, Rauman Energia, Vakka-Suomen Voima and Oulun Seudun Sähkö made the same decision.



In the cooperation arrangement, the energy companies sell, market and manage the installations of the photovoltaic energy systems provided by Naps. Naps is in charge of the technology, design, equipment and expert support with regard to the energy companies. Product development will be carried out together, including also completely new sectors.



Naps has produced hundreds of thousands of photovoltaic energy solutions over four decades and to all continents of the world. A lot of experience has been accumulated in a variety of conditions. The ownership of the energy companies is important also from the perspective of Taaleri Circular Economy Private Equity Fund.



"Naps further strengthens its distribution capacity and ownership base in Finland. The trust shown by the energy companies in the competence of Naps is a strong signal about the company's competitive strength and the future of photovoltaic energy," says Investment Manager Pontus Oinonen of Taaleri.



Taaleri Plc



Communications



Additional information:



Naps Solar Ltd and Naps Solar Systems Ltd



CEO Jussi Ojanen, jussi.ojanen@napssystems.com or +358 50 453 6801



Taaleri Circular Economy Private Equity Fund



Investment Manager Pontus Oinonen, pontus.oinonen@taaleri.com or +358 40 515 7751



