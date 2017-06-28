Global firm commits to cut emissions from ground fleet by 12% by same date, and targets one in four of all vehicle purchases to be electric or hybrid by 2020.

United Parcel Service, better known by its acronym UPS, has pledged to source 25% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2025 in what is just one of a raft of new initiatives designed to make the company cleaner and more sustainable.

The Atlanta, U.S.-headquartered parcel delivery giant is hoping to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its global ground operations by 12% by 2025. To achieve this, UPS will ensure that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be "alternative fuel or advanced technology" vehicles. The ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrids to standard combustion engine vehicle purchases was 16% in 2016.

