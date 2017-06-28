Perion's social media division 'MakeMeReach' experiences continued success, providing strong campaign results for Disney on Instagram.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), announces today that its social media division, MakeMeReach, has won the Instagram Stories Partner Innovation Award for its innovative work with one of the world's most iconic brands, Disney. This accolade was formally awarded at Cannes Lions 2017.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Disney's magical ad immersion in Instagram Stories (Photo: Business Wire)

MakeMeReach's latest 'one-click offering', was employed by Disney to deliver engaging and high performing ads via Instagram full-screen 'Stories'. The MakeMeReach platform uses proprietary technology to provide a 'Stories Center' where advertisers can view and optimize all implemented ads and adjust behavior based on performance. Disney noted an impressive 38% drop in Cost Per Mille (CPM) compared to ads in a regular Instagram feed; and a Cost Per Lead (CPL) that was five times lower than the average.

MakeMeReach was chosen for this award based on the delivery of strong campaign results which revolved around the release of 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.

Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion stated, "This is an incredible achievement for Perion. Not only does this latest win add to Perion's recently delivered long-term growth strategy, but it has allowed us to become an even stronger strategic partner for Facebook's Instagram, delivering incredible success for such a prominent client.'

Pierre-Francois Chiron, co-founder of Perion's MakeMeReach division added, "We are thrilled to receive this award and are proud of our incredible work with Disney. Instagram Stories are really bringing video ads to the next level. In this campaign, we enabled Disney to optimize performance and reach a massive audience using qualitative formats."

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information about Perion may be found at www.perion.com. Follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.

About MakeMeReach

Founded in 2009 by Pierre-François Chiron and Pierre Lou Dominjon and acquired by Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) in 2015, MakeMeReach is a fast-growing social ad tech company empowering agencies (Dentsu-Aegis, GroupM, OMD...) and advertisers (Birchbox, FlyDubai, Iberia, Happn, Privalia...) to elevate their campaigns on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, at scale.

MakeMeReach Scalable social ad tech solutions, tailor-made.

