SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that Ericsson has honored IDT with a 'Best Supplier' award for the Hardware Components category. IDT was recognized by Ericsson for its excellent and consistent performance in 2016 and for supporting technology leadership in mobile broadband and the evolution to 5G.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from one of our key strategic customers," said Chris Allexandre, senior vice president of sales and marketing at IDT. "For decades, IDT has been committed to supporting Ericsson in all aspects of the business, including on-time delivery, quality, and innovative system solutions. IDT's high-performance timing, RapidIO, and RF products have enabled Ericsson to develop differentiated solutions that address the mobile broadband and 5G markets."

"IDT has shown its full commitment in supporting Ericsson with cost-efficient technology innovations that help meet the time-to-market goals of Ericsson's leading-edge products," said Eva Andren, Vice President and Head of Group Sourcing at Ericsson. "At the same time, IDT is driving a very high standard of quality, as well as maintaining an industry-leading supply chain. IDT's performance was consistently excellent during 2016 in all aspects. We would like to thank IDT for their support and collaboration."

The Ericsson Supplier Recognition Award was presented on June 8, 2017. For more information about IDT® market-leading leading products, visit www.IDT.com.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and SmartSensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

