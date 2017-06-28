Industry leader brings deep experience in communications, patient advocacy and government policy

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Catherine Steele as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, effective July 17.

Ms. Steele, who brings more than 25 years of public affairs experience to Biogen, will lead the company's corporate, product, and internal communications as well government affairs and patient advocacy efforts.

"Catherine is joining us at an exciting time in the evolution of Biogen," said Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. "As we strengthen our pipeline, reaffirm our commitment to neuroscience and look to enter new therapeutic areas and markets globally, Catherine will play a crucial role in helping align our business with key public and patient audiences and establish Biogen with new stakeholders globally."

Ms. Steele most recently served as Global Head, Communications and Patient Relations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for corporate reputation and helping drive external, internal and executive communication strategies. She also led the company's social media and patient relations activities. Her career in the biopharma industry began at Roche, where she spent more than a decade in global communications and policy leadership roles.

"I am privileged to join Biogen, a respected and recognized pioneer in neuroscience," said Ms. Steele. "I look forward to building upon that legacy and being part of this company whose commitment to patients, families and society affected by neurological diseases is unwavering."

Ms. Steele holds dual undergraduate degrees in French and political science from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Arts degree in political science from Carleton University.

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005103/en/

Contacts:

Biogen

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Fearer, +1 781-464 3260

public.affairs@biogen.com

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Calistri, +1-781-464-2442

IR@biogen.com