sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

193,30 Euro		+1,95
+1,02 %
WKN: 543900 ISIN: DE0005439004 Ticker-Symbol: CON 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,16
193,24
13:58
193,20
193,20
13:58
28.06.2017 | 13:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Complete Teardown Analysis of Bosch's LRR477GHz Long Range Radar Sensor with Comparison with Continental's ARS4-A and Bosch's MRR1Plus Modules

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bosch LRR477GHz Long Range Radar Sensor: Complete Teardown Analysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The LLR4 is a monostatic multimodal radar in a very compact and elegant housing and uses, like its predecessors, the 77 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band. The main innovation in this fourth generation is the number of radar beams used, with six fixed radar antennas instead of four for the third generation. The LRR4 can detect other vehicles at a distance of roughly 250 meters. It enables Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) at speeds of more than 160km/h, which can make up for large differences in speed without any intervention by the driver. The radar is equipped with a heated lens which ensures full sensor availability, even in poor weather conditions, such as snow and ice.

The system integrates two electronic boards, including NXP Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics microcontrollers and Bosch power management ICs. The radio-frequency (RF) board is manufactured with an asymmetric structure using a hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas.

Infineon 77GHz SiGe Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) are used as high-frequency transmitter and receiver. The two RF dies are packaged in the latest version of the eWLB Fan-Out Wafer Level Package developed and manufactured by Infineon.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Bosch radar, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the radar sensor as well as a comparison with Continental's ARS4-A and Bosch's MRR1Plus modules.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gl87bd/bosch_lrr477ghz


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire