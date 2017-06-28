Complete Teardown Analysis of Bosch's LRR477GHz Long Range Radar Sensor with Comparison with Continental's ARS4-A and Bosch's MRR1Plus Modules

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bosch LRR477GHz Long Range Radar Sensor: Complete Teardown Analysis" report to their offering.

The LLR4 is a monostatic multimodal radar in a very compact and elegant housing and uses, like its predecessors, the 77 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band. The main innovation in this fourth generation is the number of radar beams used, with six fixed radar antennas instead of four for the third generation. The LRR4 can detect other vehicles at a distance of roughly 250 meters. It enables Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) at speeds of more than 160km/h, which can make up for large differences in speed without any intervention by the driver. The radar is equipped with a heated lens which ensures full sensor availability, even in poor weather conditions, such as snow and ice.

The system integrates two electronic boards, including NXP Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics microcontrollers and Bosch power management ICs. The radio-frequency (RF) board is manufactured with an asymmetric structure using a hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas.

Infineon 77GHz SiGe Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) are used as high-frequency transmitter and receiver. The two RF dies are packaged in the latest version of the eWLB Fan-Out Wafer Level Package developed and manufactured by Infineon.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Bosch radar, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the radar sensor as well as a comparison with Continental's ARS4-A and Bosch's MRR1Plus modules.

