The correction refers to security name and is marked in bold below. At the request of Diamyd Medical AB, Diamyd Medical AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 29, 2017.



Security name: Diamyd Medical AB TO 1 B ---------------------------------------- Short name: DMYD TO 1 B ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889199 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140057 ----------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 4,55 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share ser. B in Diamyd Medical AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2018 - November 30, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 28, 2018 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.